Violetta Orlova17:30, 05/09/23
The lame dictator was quickly picked up by FSO officers and put into an electric car.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko became ill during the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, 2023. Nor was he at Putin’s dinner party.https://images.unian.net/photos/2023_05/1683641976-4785.jpg?r=410610
The Belarusian “Charter of 97%” notes that Lukashenka arrived in Moscow on the eve of the celebrations by May 9 already sick. Back in Minsk, on May 5, while communicating with his subordinates, the dictator became very hoarse and could hardly speak after that.
Upon arrival in Moscow, Lukashenka, judging by the pictures and videos, was also unwell. The Belarusian bloodsucker, limping, dragged along the tail of those invited to Red Square.
Separately, journalists noticed that Lukashenka’s right hand was bandaged at the parade in Moscow on May 9. Such traces are usually left by a catheter after droppers.
After the parade, Lukashenka could not walk even 300 meters to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. One of the frames of the propagandists clearly shows how the lame dictator was quickly picked up by FSO officers and put into an electric car.
As the Russian Telegram “BRIEF” writes, to which the Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky refers , Lukashenka felt unwell, he was provided with a team of doctors. “HE has canceled all meetings and is on a drip,” a source told BRIEF.
Indeed, Lukashenka was not at Putin’s dinner party, where the Russian president invited the leaders of the countries participating in the military parade.
Dropping dead on May 9 could be good but I would have preferred say walking off a 20 story balcony or a suicide bullet in the back of his head. But I’ll take what I can get
“On a drip” eh? Maybe this is because of how what the reference sounds like in the United States, but a “drip” is to me, an IV (intravenous) drip, indicating he’s been hospitalized. I think either lukashenko has been poisoned, or old age is catching up with him. Either way sounds good to me.
Alexander Lukashenko returned to Minsk shortly after the Victory Day parade in Moscow. According to Nasha Niva, he could leave Moscow ahead of schedule due to health problems.
Belarusian journalists noticed that Lukashenka was the only one of the invited heads of state who did not go with Russian President Vladimir Putin to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – he was taken there in an electric car of the security service, Zerkalo writes .
Nasha Niva notes that during the parade, a bandage was visible on Lukashenka’s arm. Ukrainian telegram channels suggested that it could be a bandage from a catheter.
In addition, Lukashenka did not appear at the informal breakfast of the leaders of the countries who visited Moscow. Neither Russia nor Belarus officially commented on Lukashenka’s absence at the event.