Violetta Orlova17:30, 05/09/23

The lame dictator was quickly picked up by FSO officers and put into an electric car.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko became ill during the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, 2023. Nor was he at Putin’s dinner party.https://images.unian.net/photos/2023_05/1683641976-4785.jpg?r=410610

The Belarusian “Charter of 97%” notes that Lukashenka arrived in Moscow on the eve of the celebrations by May 9 already sick. Back in Minsk, on May 5, while communicating with his subordinates, the dictator became very hoarse and could hardly speak after that.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Lukashenka, judging by the pictures and videos, was also unwell. The Belarusian bloodsucker, limping, dragged along the tail of those invited to Red Square.

Separately, journalists noticed that Lukashenka’s right hand was bandaged at the parade in Moscow on May 9. Such traces are usually left by a catheter after droppers.

After the parade, Lukashenka could not walk even 300 meters to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. One of the frames of the propagandists clearly shows how the lame dictator was quickly picked up by FSO officers and put into an electric car.

https://www.unian.net/player/9tmxb0F2Lukashenka became ill at the parade in Moscow

As the Russian Telegram “BRIEF” writes, to which the Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky refers , Lukashenka felt unwell, he was provided with a team of doctors. “HE has canceled all meetings and is on a drip,” a source told BRIEF.

Indeed, Lukashenka was not at Putin’s dinner party, where the Russian president invited the leaders of the countries participating in the military parade.

