There is good news about ammunition – Zelenskyy

8 MAY 2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has good news regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukrainian defenders, but it is not yet time to make this information public.
Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address
Quote from Zelenskyy: “I held a meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries concerning ammunition. There is some good news in this regard. Of course, now is not the time to make them public.”
Details: The President also gave details about the meeting of the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He noted that the commanders of operational areas, the Commander-in-Chief, and the intelligence leaders gave reports.
“By the way, the reports by [Kyrylo] Budanov [chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine] and [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko [head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine] were particularly thorough and relevant, and we will take certain steps based on them – steps that will strengthen our defence,” the President stressed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
2 comments
Zelensky did a good job of giving just so much good news to be glad about, yet keeping details secret. There are many things happening behind the scenes right now that we don’t know about. The offensive will expose many of them in time.
I hope he is blessed with a greatly victorious campaign, and that he sweeps out the enemy. I understand the need to keep this obscure to the public. I wish I could help in some way, but I know I’m not able to do much. Maybe I’ll borrow inspiration from these events for my next book, though the antagonists the hero fights are chinese communists and a cabal of shadowy but megalomaniacal billionaires.