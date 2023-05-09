The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv

Vitaly Saenko08:39, 05/09/23

The head of the “government” of the EU will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kiev. She announced this in her Twitter microblog .

“It’s nice to be back in Kyiv. Where the values ​​we value are protected every day. Therefore, this is a worthy place to celebrate Europe Day,” von der Leyen said.

She welcomed the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make May 9 Europe Day in Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission also published a photo from the platform of the Kyiv railway station, where she was met by Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebiynis.

It is known that today von der Leyen will meet with Zelensky.

Zelensky proposes to change the date of Victory Day

As UNIAN reported earlier, on May 8, Zelensky signed a decree establishing that Europe Day in Ukraine will be celebrated annually on May 9 together with the states of the European Union.

Zelensky also suggests that the Verkhovna Rada make May 9 a working day , and May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945, a day off.

