Moscow Parade Picture Of Lukashenka And Putin Made Social Media Users Laugh

Two decrepit old men.

9.05.2023

Social media users are laughing at the photo of Lukashenka and Putin at the parade in Moscow. The two dictators look like decrepit old men.

“Bulbafuhrer is waiting for drones,” they laugh at the Belarusian dictator.

Earlier, the Charter97.org website published a video of Lukashenka: he left behind the foreign guests invited to Moscow.

