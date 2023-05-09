Moscow Parade Picture Of Lukashenka And Putin Made Social Media Users Laugh

Two decrepit old men.
Social media users are laughing at the photo of Lukashenka and Putin at the parade in Moscow. The two dictators look like decrepit old men.
“Bulbafuhrer is waiting for drones,” they laugh at the Belarusian dictator.
Earlier, the Charter97.org website published a video of Lukashenka: he left behind the foreign guests invited to Moscow.
I’m sorry to say this, but they both don’t look like they’re sitting to watch a parade, but rather on the crapper, taking hard dumps.
They do look quite miserable, and they have every reason to.
I bet Hitler had the same look on his face when he realised all was lost.