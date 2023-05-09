More than 20,500 unemployed Ukrainians involved in ‘Army of Recovery’ project

09.05.2023 03:13

As many as 20,558 unemployed people from 17 regions in Ukraine have been engaged in community service as part of the “Army of Recovery” project.

According to Ukrinform, the State Employment Service wrote this on Telegram.

The leaders in terms of the number of unemployed people involved in the project are: Poltava region – 4,271 people, Kharkiv region – 3,282, and Kyiv region – 2,402.

The state has already allocated UAH 104.3 million to pay members of the Army of Recovery for the work they have performed.

As reported, the “Army of Recovery” project was launched by the government in the autumn of 2022 to involve people, who temporarily lost their jobs, in rebuilding the country through community service.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...