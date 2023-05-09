In two waves of Russian attacks, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 out of 25 cruise missiles

Irina Pogorelaya07:59, 05/09/23

Early in the morning of May 9, the invaders fired 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from four Tu-95MS strategic aircraft.

The enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with sea and air-based cruise missiles.

This was announced by Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny in the Telegram channel. At about 22:00 hours on May 8, the enemy launched 8 Caliber cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea, which they sent to the eastern regions of the country. All 8 were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the air command “Vostok”.

Closer to 04:00 am on May 9, the invaders launched 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft – four Tu-95MS (Caspian region).

Forces and means of air defense of the air command “Center” destroyed 14 cruise missiles, one more – in the zone of responsibility of the air command “South”. A total of 15 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were destroyed.

In just two waves of shelling of Ukraine, the Russian invaders launched 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles. 23 of them were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Rocket attack on May 9

At 4 am on May 9, a large-scale alarm sounded in Ukraine. The Russians launched a large-scale missile attack using strategic aircraft. Air defense worked in Kyiv and other cities. According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack, there were no damages or casualties.

