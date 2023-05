In the Kurgan region, strong fires have been going on for several days. According to TASS , 19 people died, and this number may increase. More than 300 houses and 3.9 thousand buildings were destroyed by fire , almost a thousand people were evacuated. In the village of Uldus, which accounts for the most deaths, by May 9, a copy of the banner of Victory appeared – it was installed right on the ashes.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...