French parliament recognizes PMC “Wagner” as a terrorist organization

Zelensky reacted to the decision of the French parliament in an evening video message.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the French Parliament by its decision recognized the private military company Wagner as a terrorist organization .

According to a report on the official website of the National Assembly of France, today the parliament adopted a resolution on the inclusion of the private military group Wagner in the list of terrorist organizations. In this document, the parliamentarians appeal to the country’s government, “inviting it to cooperate diplomatically with the European Union in order to include the private military company Wagner on the list of terrorist organizations of the European Union.”

The government is called upon to support the initiatives of the relevant international bodies to investigate the many abuses committed by the Wagner group against the civilian population, in particular in Ukraine and on the African continent; to join at the diplomatic level with other UN member states so that they register the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization.

In addition, the French Parliament called for “even more effective support for victims of terrorism so that victims can receive justice and, where appropriate, compensation.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to this decision in his evening address .

“Special thanks to the French Parliament for today’s decision to recognize the terrorist Russian pseudo-private group Wagner. This is something that must be accepted by the whole world: every manifestation of terrorism must be destroyed, and every terrorist must be condemned,” the head of state stressed.

