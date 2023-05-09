Barely moved: ill Lukashenka quickly returned home after the May 9 parade (video)

Violetta Orlova20:14, 05/09/23

Lukashenka in Moscow called a team of doctors and sent him on a drip

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who abandoned Putin after the May 9 parade in Moscow , has already returned home and even showed himself to his propagandists in the center of Minsk.

On the published footage, the Belarusian bloodsucker, limping, with a heavy move reached the Victory Monument and laid a wreath.

Together with Lukashenka were his sons, following the aging dictator’s every move.

Lukashenka, refusing the help of his escort, slowly approached the obelisk himself, nervously straightened his jacket and wreath, and then bowed just as heavily.

It is also reported that Lukashenka – contrary to tradition – did not deliver a speech. At the wreath-laying ceremony, only Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin spoke instead of the dictator.

Lukashenka is sick – what is known

Rumors spread online about the illness of the Belarusian dictator after his appearance at the parade in Moscow on May 9, 2023. Traces of catheters were noticed on Lukashenka’s hands, the tyrant himself was noticeably behind the foreign delegation, and after the parade he could not go even 300 meters with Putin – he was taken away by FSO officers in an electric car .

Kremlin propagandists claim that Lukashenko then called a team of doctors and sent him under a drip.

Lukashenka was also absent from Putin’s dinner party.

