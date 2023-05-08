Zelensky announced the development of a new security concept for Ukraine

Lesya Leshchenko22:28, 08.05.23

This concept should provide comprehensive answers to all questions in the field of the country’s security.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the development of a fundamental new security concept for Ukraine. This, in particular, was discussed at the meeting held on May 8.

“Another meeting – in the field of security, which I held today, concerns the development of a fundamental new security concept for Ukraine. We will provide comprehensive answers to all questions in the field of the country’s security. At the legislative level, at the level of government decisions, in specific practical issues,” he said. the head of state in his evening video message .

In particular, according to him, this concept will affect aspects from border protection to new security conditions for the operation of schools, from the infrastructural foundations of economic security to a real opportunity to guarantee people such protection from terror that the most advanced states of the world have.

