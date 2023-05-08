Ukraine’s Defence Ministry shows video of “hunt” for Shahed drones in night sky over Kyiv

8 MAY 2023

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has posted a video of the downing of Russian drones over Kyiv on the night of 7-8 May.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Twitter

Quote: “Last night, 35 of 35 russian drones were shot down! 30 of them targeted Kyiv.”

Details: The video shows tracer bullets flying in the night sky, and a powerful explosion can be heard.

Last night, 35 of 35 russian drones were shot down!

30 of them targeted Kyiv.

On this Day of Remembrance &Victory over Nazism in WWII, today’s Nazis – ruscists – are destroying peaceful cities. The empire of which they dream will fade into obscurity. Just like its predecessors. pic.twitter.com/easqvc8W17 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 8, 2023

Background:

Several buildings across different parts of the city of Kyiv were damaged in a nighttime Russian drone attack.

Russian strategic aircraft deployed Kh-22 missiles to carry out a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7–8 May, causing several fires.

Ukraine’s defenders destroyed all 35 Shahed drones launched on Ukraine overnight. The Air Force clarified that the Russian forces launched 35 attack drones on Kyiv Oblast.

