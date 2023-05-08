Marta Gichko14:48, 08.05.23

According to him, it is necessary to establish in this country a government completely loyal to Russia.

Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin said that if the invaders win in Ukraine, Russia will start a “war for Kazakhstan.”

According to the Telegram channel “Sower of the Wind”, Girkin expressed this opinion during one of the propaganda broadcasts.

Other statements by Girkin

Girkin regularly and skillfully mocks the invaders, predicting their defeat and criticizing them for their mediocrity on the battlefield. Recently, a terrorist threw a tantrum over a “bavovna” in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Then he scolded Russian officials and propagandists and gave them a master class on how to respond to “blows” on the Kremlin.

Girkin also stated that in April the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully solved the tasks set for themselves at the front, and the Russian army failed its own. He waits with horror for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

