The vast majority of Ukrainians consider Putin a modern-day Hitler – poll

This opinion is shared by the vast majority of Ukrainians in all parts of Ukraine.
The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens surveyed consider Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a modern-day Adolf Hitler .
This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center together with the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation from March 23 to March 30, 2023.
In particular, the survey participants were asked whether they agree with the statement that Putin is Hitler today.
As sociologists have found out, the attitude of Ukrainians towards the leader of the Russian Federation is unambiguous – 94% of respondents believe that Putin is a modern-day Hitler.
89.3% of the polled Ukrainians in the west of the country fully agree with this, 78.2% – in the east, and 72.9% – in the south.
In addition, the survey participants were asked which Russian war crimes they were personally most struck by.
So, 63.2% called executions and torture of people in Bucha, 43.8% – the destruction of people in the drama theater of Mariupol, 40.2% – the massacre of prisoners from Azovstal in the camp in Yelenovka, 35.6% – executions and torture people in Izyum, and 34.7% – missile attacks on residential buildings and areas (Odessa, Krivoy Rog, Dnipro, Zaporozhye, Kramatorsk).
How the survey was conducted – details
The survey was conducted by the method of personal interviews (face-to-face) in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and in Zaporozhye, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, the survey was conducted in those territories controlled by the government of Ukraine and in which are not in combat.
2017 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic deviations of the sample may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.
Putin’s latest statements
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not congratulate the people of Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, as well as Victory Day. In his welcome message, he fantasized about the Nazis and their “current ideas.”
