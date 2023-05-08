The invaders hit Kharkiv and the region with S-300 missiles: the first details were told in the OVA

Lesya Leshchenko22:35, 08.05.23

At least six “arrivals” were recorded, there is a hit in the Kharkiv region.

Tonight, May 8, the Russian invaders fired on Kharkov and the region. The invaders fired S-300 missiles.

“According to preliminary information, the invaders fired at the city and the region with S-300 missiles. At least six “arrivals” were recorded. There is a hit in the Kharkiv region,” Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said .

Emergency services are on the scene, he said. Sinegubov also added that information about the victims and the extent of the destruction is being specified.

It should be noted that on the evening of May 8, an air alert was announced in a number of regions. It is also known about the explosions in the Dnieper.

The situation in the Kharkiv region as of May 8 – latest news

On the morning of May 8, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that the Russians launched air and missile strikes in the region . At the same time, settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Izyumsky districts fell under artillery and mortar shelling.

As a result of the strikes, seven civilians were injured, three of whom received moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

