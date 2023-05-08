Rocket attack on the Odessa region: it became known where it “flew” (photo)

Larisa Kozova02:58, 08.05.23

Information about the victims has not yet been received.

The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Odessa region on the night of May 8. Enemy missiles of the X-22 type hit the warehouse of the enterprise and the coast, fires are raging.

According to the operational command “South”, the enemy launched a missile attack on the region from strategic aircraft.

“The occupiers sent X-22 missiles to the warehouse of one of the food enterprises and to the recreational area on the Black Sea coast,” the military said.

It is noted that fires broke out due to hits. Now the rescue services are working on their elimination. So far, there have been no reports of casualties. The information is being specified.

© OK “South”

