Putin uses other countries to circumvent sanctions: strange coincidences found – Bild

Elena Kovalenko16:28, 08.05.23

According to Bild, the EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O’Sullivan has already paid attention to the increase in the supply of goods from Germany to the CIS countries.

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, exports from Germany to the CIS countries for some categories of goods doubled.

According to Bild , citing data from the German Federal Statistical Office, deliveries of German goods to Tajikistan increased by 150%, to Belarus – by 77%, to Kyrgyzstan – by 994% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

As stated in the material, we can talk about deliveries to Russia by parallel imports in circumvention of sanctions. The growth of exports of chemical products to Kazakhstan amounted to 129%, to Armenia – 110%. Deliveries of German electrical equipment to Armenia increased by 344%, Uzbekistan – by 105%. Also, there was an increase in exports of metal products to Kazakhstan by 137% and clothing – by 88%.

According to the estimates of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, in 2022, exports of cars and auto parts from Germany to Kazakhstan increased by 507%, to Armenia – by 761%. According to Bild, the EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O’Sullivan has already paid attention to the increase in the supply of goods from Germany to the CIS countries.

Who helps the aggressor circumvent sanctions

On April 26, 2023, information appeared that the countries of the former USSR are helping Russia bypass sanctions and making money on it. It has been reported that there are new trade flows through third countries that have boosted exports to Russia.

Trade with Russia in neighboring Georgia is up nearly 22 percent in the year since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Export of alcohol to Russia grew by more than 120 percent.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia rose sharply over the same period, rising by about 57 percent in dollar terms.

The GDP of Armenia, which maintains close trade ties with Russia, unexpectedly grew by 11 percent last year, while exports to Russia increased fivefold and remittances from Russia increased sevenfold compared to the previous year, according to the World Bank. . The country ran a budget surplus and its currency, the dram, was one of the best in the world.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...