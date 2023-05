POLAND TRANSFERS TEN MIG-29 FIGHTER JETS TO UKRAINE

Poland has already transferred 10 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of military support.

This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak during his visit to Canada, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have handed over 10 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine,” Błaszczak said.

According to Błaszczak, Poland is not trying to put pressure on its allies, but only trying to encourage them to help Ukraine defend itself against the aggressor.

As reported, Poland is planning to transfer a total of 20 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. As a replacement, Poland purchased 48 South Korean FA-50 aircraft.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

