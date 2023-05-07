Veronika Prokhorenko18:42, 07.05.23

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation dragged into the “scandal” the third superfluous.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova was marked by a new hysteria in social networks.

This time, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, is to blame for the “failure” of the official, who, in his comments to the media, promised to “kill Russians” until complete victory. In Telegram, for some reason, Zakharova dragged an extra third person into the “scandal” and stated that, as usual, the White House is to blame for everything.

In particular, she quoted the words of Budanov, and then noted the phrase:

“This is a direct blow to the White House. The Kiev regime has declared that the Biden administration is sponsoring terrorism,” Zakharova wrote. (C)UNIAN 2023

