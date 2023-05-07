The flight of the invaders from the Zaporozhye region: the front-line zones “choked” with looting

Antonina Dolomanzhi19:24, 07.05.23

As part of their “evacuation”, the occupiers are essentially stuffing their pockets with Ukrainian property.

Russian invaders and collaborators continue to “evacuate” from the temporarily occupied frontline districts of the Zaporozhye region , massively stealing cars from the civilian population and emptying shops with office equipment.

As stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00, the Russian invaders continue to take out the stolen property from the front-line settlements of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region under the pretext of evacuating civilians.

According to the General Staff, in Mikhailovka, employees of the occupying financial institutions are evacuating themselves and taking out all the property in cars stolen from local residents.

In addition, it is known that 15 buses arrived in Dniprorudnoye to take out representatives of the Russian occupation administration and the “People’s Militia” together with their families.

“Servicemen of the Russian occupation forces are massively robbing shops with office equipment and stealing cars,” the report says.

The occupiers collect things from the front-line zones due to the counteroffensive

As UNIAN reported, in anticipation of a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army, Russian invaders began to flee from the front-line occupied regions of the regions they had occupied a few months ago.

At the same time, recently the occupying authorities of some areas announced the so-called evacuation of the local population.

In particular, on May 5, the gauleiter of the part of the Zaporozhye region occupied by Russian terrorists, Evgeny Balitsky, announced the evacuation of people from dozens of front-line settlements, in particular Tokmak, Energodar, Rodov, Vasilievka and other settlements.

It is also known about the preparation of the invaders for evacuation in the occupied part of the Kherson region

