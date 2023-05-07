Russia’s biggest labor shortage in decades due to war – British intelligence

Evgenia Sokolenko09:55, 07.05.23

Some specialists do not intend to return to the Russian Federation.

In 2022, 1.3 million people left Russia . Because of this, the country faced the largest labor shortage since 1998.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Britain on Twitter . As noted, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation polled 14,000 employers and found that the number of free workers is at its lowest level since 1998.

Over the past three years, due to the pandemic and full-scale war in Ukraine, the population of the aggressor country has decreased by 2 million more than expected. In particular, up to 1.3 million people left Russia, including many young and well-educated people in advanced industries. The Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation stated that about 10% (100 thousand) of IT workers left the country and did not return.

“Mobilization, historically high emigration, an aging and declining population are limiting the supply of labor. This is likely to reduce the potential growth of the Russian economy and risk fueling inflation,” British intelligence said.

Consequences of the war in Ukraine for the Russian Federation

After the announcement in September of a “partial mobilization” in Russia, hundreds of thousands of Russians began to flee the country. Many of them decided not to return. In Georgia, Russians who fled the mobilization now make up almost 8% of the population.

In the Russian Federation, they immediately figured out how to “rip off” money from those who left the country . For this category of citizens decided to raise taxes.

The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, confirmed that the restrictions imposed against the Russian Federation in the medium term will have devastating consequences for the economy of the aggressor country .

