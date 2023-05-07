MEP: Ukrainian Army Exceeds All NATO Standards

Ukraine has the largest forces in the entire democratic European continent.

The Ukrainian army, which over the past year has become the largest force in Europe, already exceeds all NATO standards. Andrius Kubilius, a Lithuanian politician and a Member of the European Parliament, expressed this opinion on the air of the telethon, according to UNIAN.

“I believe that Ukraine exceeds all NATO standards. You proved over the past year that the Ukrainian forces, with the help of Western weapons, are the largest force in the entire democratic European continent,” he said.

According to him, now the question is not whether Ukraine meets NATO standards, but whether other countries of the alliance meet the standard shown by Ukraine.

“It is absolutely clear to us that not only Ukraine needs to become a NATO member state to get security guarantees, but it is also very important for the Alliance that Ukraine become a member of the Alliance as soon as possible. Because your experience and military strength would help make NATO stronger,” Mr Kubilius added.

