Kadyrov asked Putin to send Chechen TikTok troops to Bakhmut (document)

Earlier it was reported about the intentions of the “Wagnerites” to withdraw from Bakhmut. Kadyrov’s militants should replace them.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to send his militants from the Akhmat unit to Bakhmut instead of the Wagner PMC.

The Chechen leader and Putin’s henchman wrote about this in his Telegram channel and published the corresponding document.

“I signed a letter addressed to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin with a request to instruct the Akhmat units to be redeployed to the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). The letter has already been sent,” Kadyrov’s post reads, in which a copy of the letter to the Kremlin dictator.

In the letter, he asks Putin to instruct Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov to send their TikTok troops to Bakhmut.

Prigozhin’s statement on the withdrawal of the “Wagnerites” from Bakhmut

Earlier, the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that due to the lack of shells, the Wagnerites would leave Bakhmut on May 10 . He claimed that the “Wagnerites” would hand over their positions to units of the RF Ministry of Defense.

Then, apparently, “Putin’s cook” changed his mind and announced his readiness to transfer the positions of his militants in the TikTok fortress city to Kadyrov’s troops .

Kadyrov replied that he would bail out Prigozhin and send his “fighters” to Bakhmut, but in the same statement the head of Chechnya harshly “walked” on the actions and decisions of the Wagner leader on the Ukrainian front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine treated with caution the statements of the invaders about the departure of the “Wagnerites” from Bakhmut. It is possible that this will never happen.

