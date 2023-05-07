Intel chief Budanov: Russia no longer has ability to launch serious offensive anywhere in Ukraine

07.05.2023

Russia no longer has potential to create another attempt for a serious offensive anywhere in Ukraine, but they are trying to accumulate certain missile stocks to disrupt Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

The relevant statement was made by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with YahooNews, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“As of today, Russia has no military, economic or political potential to create another attempt for a serious offensive anywhere in Ukraine,” Budanov said.

However, in his words, the aggressor state is still completely capable of waging serious defensive operations, and this is the very problem Ukraine is about to face.

According to Budanov, Russians are trying to accumulate certain stocks and have them ready in order to try to disrupt Ukraine’s offensive.

“But, the truth is that they have taken their stocks almost to zero,” Budanov added.

At the same time, Ukraine’s intelligence chief noted the effectiveness of Russian activities in the information space. That is why any event, such as an imaginary rocket attack on the Kremlin, they will show as a victory for Russia, claiming that they have prevented ‘the biggest catastrophe to mankind’.

“It sounds like a joke, but indeed, Russian society is accepting of such stupidities,” Budanov explained.

A reminder that, on May 3, 2023, the press service of the Russian president reported on an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin. Russia called the incident as “a planned terrorist action and an assassination attempt on the President of the Russian Federation on the eve of Victory Day”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Ukraine’s attack on the Kremlin residence of the Russian president and Putin himself, adding that the Ukrainian side will leave it to tribunal.

Like this: Like Loading...