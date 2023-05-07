In Moscow, a powerful fire broke out near the Academy of the FSB (video)

Marta Gichko17:35, 07.05.23

A column of thick smoke is visible from almost every point of the Russian capital.

A massive fire broke out in Moscow . Residents of several areas see a thick column of smoke.

According to Russian publics, a fire broke out in the southwestern part of Moscow. The new building caught fire.

It is preliminary known that building materials and debris caught fire. The extent of the fire is evidenced by thick smoke that filled the area. Emergency services are on site.

Some publics note that a fire is raging near the FSB academy.

Russia on fire – last fires

In the Russian Federation, fires at enterprises are increasingly occurring. Some fires are caused by natural disasters. Recently, in the Tyumen region, a fire engulfed an entire village with its surroundings , and at this time people are trying to stop the fire with icons.

Quite often strategic enterprises burn down. There was a fire twice at an oil refinery in the Kuban . Then a large-scale fire engulfed the fuel base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the fire area amounted to more than a thousand “squares”.

