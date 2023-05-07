“Immediate collapse”: the Ministry of Defense predicted the panic of the Russians against the backdrop of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Artem Budrin19:31, 07.05.23

This war will be won on the ground, not on TV screens, Vladimir Gavrilov believes.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov Vladimir Gavrilov suggests the collapse of Russia after the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The official, in an interview with The Independent , said that holding Bakhmut was a key moment in preparing Ukraine for a counteroffensive. In his opinion, there is no military solution for Russia in this war, but on the contrary, a military catastrophe awaits the occupiers, and we will see this in the near future.

“We will launch our counteroffensive when and where – it doesn’t matter now. When that happens, Russia will be in a panic, you will see a lot of panic. They still don’t understand that their propaganda is showing a false picture of what is really happening on This war will be won on the ground, not on TV screens, not on the internet…I wouldn’t be surprised if one day, perhaps this or next month, we see something that will contribute to the immediate collapse of the Russian strategy or its army, its economy,” Gavrilov said.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – latest news

Minister Reznikov previously convinced that the preparations for the offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are at the finish line.”

Czech President Petr Pavel, a retired general who was formerly NATO’s top military adviser, warned Ukraine’s leadership against a hasty counteroffensive that would have dire consequences.

At the end of April, it became known that Ukraine was planning to liberate Crimea during a new counteroffensive. The plans of the Ukrainian government were announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky .

