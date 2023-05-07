Catastrophe for Russia is happening now, and the worst is ahead – NSDC Secretary

07.05.2023 12:27

Russia is facing a catastrophe right now, and the worst is ahead.

The relevant statement was made by National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov on Twitter, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The ‘greatest geopolitical catastrophe’ that putin talked about turned out to be a prediction, not a fact. A catastrophe for russia is happening now, and the worst is ahead – defeat, disintegration, trial, contributions,” Danilov wrote, adding that “everything will be Ukraine!”

A reminder that earlier Putin called the collapse of the Soviet Union, which took place in 1991, as the ‘greatest geopolitical catastrophe’ of the 20th century.

