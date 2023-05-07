Belarusian battalion shows mopping up trench along road to Bakhmut

07.05.2023

The Belarusian volunteer Terror Battalion which fights on the side of Ukraine has released a video saying it shows the operation of mopping up a line of Russian trenches along the “road of life” to Bakhmut which is controlled by the enemy.

It is noted that the task was set to advance to the enemy’s dugout, destroy the personnel, occupy and gain a foothold at a strategically important frontier.

“The task is accomplished,” the battalion stated, reads a post on its Telegram channel.

The video shows a lot of destroyed equipment and scattered dead bodies, probably of Russian occupiers.

As a reminder, the battalion named after Dzmitry Apanasovich (call sign “Terror”) is a special purpose unit named in honor of the Belarusian volunteer fighter killed during the defense of Irpin town in Kyiv region. It has been existing since 2022. Previously, the Terror Battalion was part of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment.

