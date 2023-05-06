Zelenskyy congratulates King Charles III: New era of British monarchy begins

6 MAY 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain on their coronation.

Source: President’s evening address

Quote: “Today, the head of the government of Ukraine and the first lady of Ukraine represent our state in the United Kingdom, where the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place.

On behalf of the entire Ukrainian nation, I congratulate their majesties – faithful friends of Ukraine – on this historic event, which starts a new era of the British monarchy. I wish King Charles III many years of successful reign and the people of the United Kingdom – prosperity and joint victories with us.”

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it was an honour to meet with Charles III in London in person.

“I remember our conversation. I remember the [King’s] sincere emotion towards Ukraine and Ukrainians. Moreover, thank you for your support! Thank you to all the British!” said the president.

Background: On Saturday, the coronation of Charles III took place in London.

