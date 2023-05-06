Warehouses with gunpowder near Yekaterinburg on fire

Warehouses with gunpowder have caught on fire in the village of Pervomaiskii, in the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia.

Details: A source reported that the warehouses have ignited due to a forest fire.

“The fire threatens 18 nearby warehouses, where gunpowder is also stored,” the source said.

The village, with approximately 400 residents, is being prepared for evacuation.



Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that a fire occurred at a warehouse in the village of Pervomaiskii in the Ural Mountains. Early reports indicate no casualties.

The authorities have begun evacuating residents of the village. People are leaving by bus and personal transport, the head of Rezhevsky City District, Ivan Kartashov, said on his VKontakte page (VKontakte is a Russian social network – ed.).

