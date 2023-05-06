The Russians “played out in the evacuation”: the mayor of Melitopol spoke about the insane panic (photo)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk23:03, 05/06/23

There are crazy queues at the entrance to Crimea, the Mayor of Melitopol noted.

The Russian occupiers in the south of Ukraine “finished their game of evacuation” – insane panic was provoked, there were huge queues on the way to the Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation.

Invaders and those who have special passes are allowed onto the peninsula out of turn, and trucks with loot are also in a separate queue, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

“The occupiers played the game of evacuation: they provoked insane panic and no less insane queues. The photo” without words “at the Chongar checkpoint (checkpoint – Ed.) on the road from Melitopol to Crimea,” the official noted.

The occupiers provoked a furious panic by announcing the evacuation in southern Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov said / photo t.me/ivan_fedorov_melitopol

Fedorov added that in order to get to the peninsula, thousands of cars must stand in line for at least five hours.

The situation in the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine – what you need to know

Against the backdrop of talk that a counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would soon begin, on May 5, Gauleiter of the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region, Yevhen Balitsky, announced the evacuation of the population from a number of front-line settlements, in particular, from Vasilyevka, Pologov, Energodar and Tokmak.

Later, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that the enemy had come to kill a million citizens in the south of our state in order to save 70,000 of his henchmen from there.

