Ukraine’s Air Force announces downing of Kinzhal missile using Patriot air-defence system

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Kinzhal missile.

Quote from Oleshchuk: “I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event!

Yes, we downed the ‘unique’ Kinzhal missile!

Patriot [air-defence system – ed].

It happened during the night attack on 3-4 May in the skies over Kyiv Oblast. The Kh-47 missile was launched by the MiG-31K from the territory of Russia.”

Details: Oleshchuk asks in advance “not to make public information that could be used by the enemy”.

Background: The Defense Express media outlet, after analysing photos of the missile wreckage, suggested that a hypersonic Kh-47 Kinzhal missile had been successfully shot down over Kyiv for the first time in the early hours of 4 May.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukraine’s air defence did not shoot down a Russian ballistic missile in the skies over Kyiv on 4 May.

