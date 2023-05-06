Some Western politicians ask Ukraine not to liberate Crimea – Zelensky spokesman

Evgenia Sokolenko14:06, 05/06/23
The allies are afraid of “enormous consequences” for the Crimeans and Ukraine.
Tamila Tasheva, permanent representative of the president in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, said that some Western politicians warn Ukraine against the de-occupation of Crimea . They are afraid that this could allegedly lead to a “nuclear war.”
“They argue that Crimea can indeed be returned, but the potential consequences will be huge, both for the inhabitants of the peninsula and for Ukraine as a whole. They believe that we should completely abandon attempts to return it. I don’t think that Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons, because Putin understands that for him this is the point of no return and the destruction of the entire system that he criminally built in the occupied territories,” she said in an interview with PAP .
According to the permanent representative, after the liberation of Kherson, Russia did nothing, although the Kremlin considers this a violation of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. According to Moscow’s nuclear doctrine, they were to immediately use tactical nuclear weapons.”
Tasheva did not disclose a date for the peninsula’s liberation, but said it would be “probably in the near future.”
Fuck these western diplomats Konstantinos.
These politicians are very generous with territory that is occupied by scum. I assume they would have a different view if their territory was taken over by a rabid horde.
We cannot know if there is any definite truth in it, but it has been claimed that a private warning was issued to putler to the effect that the deployment of any nukes; tactical or strategic, would result in the conventional destruction of most of the putinazi armed forces.
If it’s true, that really is the least that the US can do, because it is the US that deprived Ukraine of its most potent guarantee of its security; its nukes.
Ukraine also gave up its long range bombers, which would have been so useful right now.