Evgenia Sokolenko14:06, 05/06/23

The allies are afraid of “enormous consequences” for the Crimeans and Ukraine.

Tamila Tasheva, permanent representative of the president in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, said that some Western politicians warn Ukraine against the de-occupation of Crimea . They are afraid that this could allegedly lead to a “nuclear war.”

“They argue that Crimea can indeed be returned, but the potential consequences will be huge, both for the inhabitants of the peninsula and for Ukraine as a whole. They believe that we should completely abandon attempts to return it. I don’t think that Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons, because Putin understands that for him this is the point of no return and the destruction of the entire system that he criminally built in the occupied territories,” she said in an interview with PAP .

According to the permanent representative, after the liberation of Kherson, Russia did nothing, although the Kremlin considers this a violation of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. According to Moscow’s nuclear doctrine, they were to immediately use tactical nuclear weapons.”

Tasheva did not disclose a date for the peninsula’s liberation, but said it would be “probably in the near future.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...