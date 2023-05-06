Russians stole at least 1,150 enterprises from Ukraine

The Russian Federation has illegally taken over at least 1,150 companies that were previously under the jurisdiction of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories.

About 80% of these companies were previously listed in the register of legal entities of Ukraine, but now are under Russian jurisdiction.

These are enterprises of various profiles, starting from factories, agricultural holdings, food industry enterprises and ending with pharmacies, shopping centers, markets, shops and other places for doing business. At best, Ukrainian companies simply reorient their work to the Russian market, but most often they become part of the military machine of the Russian Federation.

For example, the Berdyanski Zatki enterprise, which previously produced agricultural machinery, now makes anti-tank hedgehogs and stoves for the Russian army.

