May 6, 2023

The occupying authorities of Crimea began to create water and food supplies due to the possible blockade of the peninsula and the southern Kherson region, the press service of the National Resistance Center reports . The collaborators who remained in the south of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are being prepared for emergency evacuation in the event of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Traitors together with their families are going to be taken to the Crimea. According to RIA-Melitopol, in Kirillovka, the invaders ordered all the owners of recreation centers to accommodate those who were taken out of Tokmak, Molochansk, Vasilievka and other settlements. Businessmen who do not want to voluntarily resettle people are threatened with taking away the base.





“They promised to pay for the accommodation of people. But, judging by how the occupants hastily take computers and servers out of Melitopol, burn documents, it will take a long time to wait for the promised,” RIA-Melitopol commented.

Meanwhile, in Melitopol, all computers and servers are being hurriedly removed from the passport office. The doctors who remained in the city were urgently called to work, ordered to stock up on water, candles, and flashlights. Eyewitnesses write that, in preparation for a “negative offensive”, the Russians are looting in Melitopol and Vasilyevka: the invaders are taking out everything they can steal from the houses left without owners, which were not plundered before them. Meanwhile, on the isthmus at the exit towards the Crimea, a many-kilometer traffic jam of cars and trucks has already formed. And the residents of ORDLO in local publics no longer doubt that Putin’s “SVO” is going according to plan so much that soon the evacuation may reach them and even affect the inhabitants of the Krasnodar Territory.

Recall that the “authorities” of the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region announced the evacuation of approximately 70 thousand people. Prior to that, in Melitopol and Skadovsk, the invaders collected information about those wishing to leave, checked the presence of a Russian passport, residence permit and level of education.

Like this: Like Loading...