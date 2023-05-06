Reznikov told how the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to capture a Russian general in the Kharkiv region

Elena Vanina10:26, 05/06/23

He thought he was 60 km from the front.

The Russian military for at least two days does not inform its leadership about the loss of territories, because they are afraid of trouble.

As a result, during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region last fall, a Russian general was taken prisoner, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with journalist Dmitry Komarov. According to him, the general believed that he was in the deep rear and arrived at the positions of the Ukrainian military.

“The Russians don’t report to their superiors when they are losing territories and all that. They keep the report up to two days so that they don’t “fly in,” Reznikov said.

The minister added that the Russian military APU was intercepted as part of a convoy.

“Therefore, the Russian general, who is in charge of logistics, thinking that he is in the rear, 60 km from the front line, rode with a convoy, and here our guys “good evening, we are from Ukraine” meet our convoy and take him prisoner. He was shocked because he did not think that the Ukrainians would already be in their understanding in the deep rear,” Reznikov summed up.

