The medal was presented to Kadyrov by President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” Mikhail Kovalchuk.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, received the Igor Kurchatov gold medal, one of the most significant awards of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Chechen leader spoke about this in his Telegram channel.

The award was presented to Kadyrov by a friend of President Vladimir Putin, physicist Mikhail Kovalchuk, during a visit to Grozny.

“It was with great pleasure that I accepted the I.V. Kurchatov medal from Mikhail Valentinovich for his outstanding contribution to the development of the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute. It is a great honor for me to receive such high recognition from the eminent institute,” Kadyrov wrote.

The Kurchatov Gold Medal has been awarded for outstanding work in the field of nuclear physics and nuclear energy since 1962. What are the merits of Kadyrov to nuclear physics, is not specified.

