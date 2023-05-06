In the Kherson region, the invaders fired on the pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service: six specialists were killed

Victoria Tokareva20:11, 05/06/23

Two more specialists, including a female paramedic, were injured.

In the Kherson region, six pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service died as a result of shelling.

Explosive technicians died during demining work / photo from Facebook State Emergency Service

Crook added that equipment was also destroyed as a result of the shelling.

Mined areas in Ukraine

According to experts, about 30% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated with explosive objects , and it will take more than 10 years to clear mines .

In the Kherson region, as a result of the occupation, the level of mine danger remains extremely high.

In March , four pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on Russian explosives in the village of Posad-Pokrovskoe , who arrived in the Kherson region from Mykolaiv region to help their colleagues.

