In the Kherson region, the invaders fired on the pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service: six specialists were killed

Victoria Tokareva20:11, 05/06/23
Two more specialists, including a female paramedic, were injured.
In the Kherson region, six pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service died as a result of shelling.
Crook added that equipment was also destroyed as a result of the shelling.
Mined areas in Ukraine
According to experts, about 30% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated with explosive objects , and it will take more than 10 years to clear mines .
In the Kherson region, as a result of the occupation, the level of mine danger remains extremely high.
In March , four pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on Russian explosives in the village of Posad-Pokrovskoe , who arrived in the Kherson region from Mykolaiv region to help their colleagues.
