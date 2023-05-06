In the Belgorod region, the procession of the “Immortal Regiment” was canceled

08:58, May 6, 2023Source:

Vyacheslav Gladkov

The authorities of the Belgorod region decided not to hold the Immortal Regiment procession, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“There will be no Immortal Regiment march this year due to safety reasons,” Gladkov wrote .

Instead of the traditional format, the governor suggested that residents of the region hang portraits of their relatives on the windows of houses, offices, personal and official cars. “After all, there are practically no costs. Take a photo, stick it neatly, decorate the window,” he added.

In April, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the “Immortal Regiment” would take place in the region, but it is not known in what format. Many other regions also abandoned the procession, including the Voronezh region, Primorye, the Jewish Autonomous Okrug. In Moscow, the cancellation of the march was explained by security measures.

In addition, in 2023, more than 20 cities canceled parades in honor of Victory Day. In many cases, events were canceled “for security reasons”. At the same time, it was decided not to hold the parade in Kursk, “taking into account the current situation,” and in Belgorod “so as not to provoke the enemy with a large accumulation of equipment and military personnel” in the city center. In Bryansk, Krasnodar and Sochi, the authorities did not explain the cancellation of the parades at all.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

