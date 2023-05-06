In Russia, the car of the writer-propagandist Zakhar Prilepin was blown up: what is known

Alexander Topchy12:31, 05/06/23

In the city of Nizhny Novgorod, on May 6, the car of Russian propagandist, writer, militant “LDNR” Zakhar Prilepin was blown up.

According to RBC , citing a source in the Russian Interior Ministry, Prilepin was seriously wounded.

Russian Telegram channels write that the incident took place in the village of Pionerskoye. The explosion killed the driver of the car. The explosive device, writes Mash , could possibly be under the bottom of the Audi Q7.

“There was a crater one and a half meters deep at the site of the explosion. The fragments were scattered within a radius of 30 meters. The IED was located near the back seat of the publicist’s Audi,” the TG channel adds.

According to RBC sources, Prilepin was returning to Moscow from the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

“Today he crossed a checkpoint on the border area. Presumably, the suspects accompanied Prilepin’s car. It is known that on the way he stopped to eat in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Immediately after he continued moving, an explosion occurred,” the message says.

According to Mash, the explosive device was detonated remotely. “They watched Prilepin and waited for him to get his daughter out of the car. After the detonation, the car turned over,” the TG channel writes.

It is also known that Prilepin is in serious condition, probably both of his legs are broken.

“As a result of the assassination attempt, a security guard was killed – a citizen of Ukraine named Alexander, known by the call sign “Evil”,” adds Mash.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry , Mashka Zakharova, has already managed to respond to the incident . She “vomited” accusations against Ukraine and placed “direct responsibility on the United States and Britain.” “The fact has come true: Washington and NATO have fed another international terrorist cell – the Kiev regime. Bin Laden, ISIS, now Zelensky with thugs,” Zakharova said.

