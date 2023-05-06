Gas prices in Europe collapsed to the level of July 2021

Yuri Kobzar16:57, 05/06/23

The market has returned to the point where Putin began gas blackmailing Europe before attacking Ukraine.

The price of gas in Europe has fallen to its lowest level since July 2021, when Russia purposefully launched an energy crisis on the continent. Writes about it Financial Times .

On Friday, the European TTF benchmark hit a low of 35.2 euros per MWh, a level last seen in July 2021, when Russia first began cutting off energy supplies to Europe on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine.

The current price is almost 10 times lower than the peak values ​​reached last summer. Then Russia sharply reduced gas supplies to the EU, due to which the TTF benchmark traded at 340 euros per megawatt hour.

