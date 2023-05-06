Gas prices in Europe collapsed to the level of July 2021

Yuri Kobzar16:57, 05/06/23
The market has returned to the point where Putin began gas blackmailing Europe before attacking Ukraine.
The price of gas in Europe has fallen to its lowest level since July 2021, when Russia purposefully launched an energy crisis on the continent. Writes about it Financial Times .
On Friday, the European TTF benchmark hit a low of 35.2 euros per MWh, a level last seen in July 2021, when Russia first began cutting off energy supplies to Europe on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine.
The current price is almost 10 times lower than the peak values reached last summer. Then Russia sharply reduced gas supplies to the EU, due to which the TTF benchmark traded at 340 euros per megawatt hour.
One comment
If you can, I suggest one of the writers here check out the Daily Wire’s May 5th “Sunday Special” interview of Ben Shapiro with Glen Greenwald. They discuss the reasons behind why Edward Snowden had leaked the NSA documents, and why America’s domestic spying on its own citizens felt “fascistic” to Snowden. But I expect Ukrainians would be more interested in their discussion of how biden could help end the war for Ukraine’s benefit if he really tried. I don’t have any way of providing the episode link from their app, but I think the Ukraine commentary started around 40 minutes into the video.
Though opposing each other generally in politics, both Ben Shapiro and Glen Greenwald state they agree that Ukraine is completely right to defend itself. They also agree that the Ukrainian people are the ones most at risk in the war. Incompetent as the russians are, primitive though their remaining equipment is, I’m concerned that the sheer numbers will devastate Ukraine. Even a Pyrrhic victory would hurt Ukraine in the long term, since putin doesn’t care how many of his own troops he sends to their deaths. Bakhmut seems like a clear example of that.