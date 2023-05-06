Denmark, Germany to send 80 Leopard I tanks to Ukraine this month

06.05.2023
Germany and Denmark intend to transfer 80 Leopard I battle tanks to Ukraine as early as this month.
That’s according to Radio Poland citing Acting the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, as saying, Ukrinform reports.
“The delivery, the first batch of which will be made now, is very large,” Poulsen said.
It is noted that all transferred tanks will be ready for use by Ukrainian defenders by June 1.
“Leopard I tanks have really good fire and transport features,” said the acting minister of defense of Denmark.
Radio Poland explains that Denmark’s Leopard I tanks were decommissioned in 2005, being replaced by the more modern Leopard II model. Since then, they have been stored in hangars.
“In addition to the tanks, spare parts and ammunition will also be handed over,” the article says.
It should be noted that Ukrainian tank crews are already training on these vehicles abroad so they will be able to man them immediately.
4 comments
The Kremlin are already whining about German tanks on “russian” territory.
It’s always a pleasure to hear their whining. It always means that something was done right.
I’d wager that the AFU will await the full amount of donated weapons to arrive before commencing their counterattack. It would be the wisest thing to do.
Seeing what the Abrams and Bradleys did to the Soviet junk in the Iraqi war, I expect the Leopards and Bradleys to cause the same amount of destruction on the T72s used by the Iraqis. No wonder the orcs are panicking.
Here is a nice article about the Battle of 73 Easting, where the Soviet junk was destroyed in minutes.
https://thestrategybridge.org/the-bridge/2016/2/26/eagle-troop-at-the-battle-of-73-easting