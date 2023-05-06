Denmark, Germany to send 80 Leopard I tanks to Ukraine this month

06.05.2023

Germany and Denmark intend to transfer 80 Leopard I battle tanks to Ukraine as early as this month.

That’s according to Radio Poland citing Acting the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, as saying, Ukrinform reports.

“The delivery, the first batch of which will be made now, is very large,” Poulsen said.

It is noted that all transferred tanks will be ready for use by Ukrainian defenders by June 1.

“Leopard I tanks have really good fire and transport features,” said the acting minister of defense of Denmark.

Radio Poland explains that Denmark’s Leopard I tanks were decommissioned in 2005, being replaced by the more modern Leopard II model. Since then, they have been stored in hangars.

“In addition to the tanks, spare parts and ammunition will also be handed over,” the article says.

It should be noted that Ukrainian tank crews are already training on these vehicles abroad so they will be able to man them immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...