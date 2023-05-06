C in C Zaluzhnyi briefs Milley on Ukraine Army’s preparation for liberation of territories

06.05.2023

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, informed the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, about the ongoing preparation of the Army for the liberation of Ukrainian territories.

That’s according to Zaluzhnyi’s report posted on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“I’m in constant dialogue with the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. During the phone call, I briefed him on the front line developments and preparations for our Army’s future steps for the de-occupation of Ukrainian territory,” CinC Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the American partners for the latest package of military aid to Ukraine, which was earlier announced by the Pentagon.

Zaluzhnyi and Milley agreed to continue active interaction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, General Mark Milley expressed his belief that the military capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have significantly increased in recent months, showing the force is ready for both defense and offensive, which will eventually bring the Russians to the negotiating table with the Ukrainians since Moscow has no chance of winning the war.

