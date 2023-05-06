Car With Writer-Terrorist Prilepin Blasted In Russia

He’s wounded.

In Nizhny Novgorod, an Audi Q7 with Russian terrorist writer Zakhar Prilepin onboard was blown up.

Prilepin was going by car to visit his family in Nizhny Novgorod. An explosive device went off under the bottom of the car. The driver died, Prilepin, according to the Russian media, was wounded.

Prilepin is a famous Russian writer who fought in the ranks of the DPR terrorists. Since recently he has been a Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the party “Fair Russia — For the Truth”. Known for his anti-Ukrainian statements.

