A new exchange of prisoners took place: 45 defenders of Azovstal returned home (photo)

Lesya Leshchenko15:30, 05/06/23

These are 42 defenders and three defenders of Azovstal.

Ukraine returns from captivity another 45 of our defenders. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

“We are returning home 45 of our people. These are 42 defenders and three defenders of Azovstal. All of them are National Guardsmen from a unit created 9 years ago on the shores of Azov. 35 privates and sergeants, 10 officers. Among them are soldiers who married during the defense Mariupol, at Azovstal,” he wrote.

Also, according to Yermak, among the liberated there is a warrior who, before the large-scale invasion, was held captive by the Russians for 2.5 years, where he ended up during the Shirokinsk operation.

Subsequently, as the head of the OP noted, he was released from captivity and immediately returned to the unit, was again captured at Azovstal and is returning home today.

