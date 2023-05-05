“Spiders in the Bank”: the struggle for power in post-Putin Russia began – Piontkovskaya

Angela Bachevskaya01:42, 05.05.23

These “spiders in a jar” begin to destroy each other.

Russian war criminals are already aware of the inevitability of their defeat in the war and are beginning to blame each other for failures. Political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky stated that this indicates the beginning of a political struggle for power in post-Putin Russia .

On the air of Channel 24 , Piontkovsky recalled that the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov of betrayal. “Wagnerites” repeat the theses about the “heroic struggle”, Prigogine, who “almost took Bakhmut”, and betrayal by the Russian General Staff and Rublyovka. One of these “fighters for power” Piontkovsky named Andrei Gurulev.

“This animal needs to be shown daily on Ukrainian channels so that it is clear who the country is at war with and what threatens it. This is the type of Russian general,” the political scientist notes.

According to Piontkovsky, the general picture of what will happen in post-Putin Russia is presented by a meeting of the collegium of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The faces are about the same type as Gurulev’s. This is a genetic expression! A monstrous satanic force is really at war with us,” Piontkovsky noted.

The political scientist stressed that these “spiders in the bank” are beginning to destroy each other. This, he says, is a very positive result.

What awaits Russia: forecasts

Andrei Piontkovsky believes that the collapse of Russia is already happening. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is already preparing for the war for independence . According to the political scientist, Kadyrov feels that the war against Ukraine is lost and is already living in post-Putin Russia.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, argues that Russia should disappear in its modern form. He notes that “an independent and free Ukraine is a historical verdict for Russia as a country, a state, an empire.”

