Something is planned: Kim sharply urged the people of Nikolaev not to show the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko19:03, 05.05.23

The head of the Nikolaev OVA has not recorded such video messages for a long time, but today he made a video against the backdrop of the “lockdown” in Kherson.

The head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, on Friday, May 5, unexpectedly turned to the Ukrainians with a request from the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the backdrop of news about a round-the-clock curfew in Kherson .

He urged citizens not to photograph or publish the movement of military equipment, as well as the personnel of the Ukrainian army. Kim published the corresponding video on Telegram .

“At the request of the military, I appeal to the Mykolaiv region. Please, do not publish the next period of time, do not take pictures, do not record the movement of military equipment, personnel, directions, nothing,” the head of the OVA said.

Kim hinted that this would “very much” help our military achieve victory at the front.

https://www.unian.net/player/12XJWGOuKim urged Ukrainians not to film the movement of APU equipment

