The panic of the local Gauleiter Yevgeny Balitsky was transmitted to the enemy, who said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could launch a counteroffensive in a matter of hours.

In Melitopol, in a panic, the occupiers burn documents in bags at the police station and take equipment from the passport office to Russia .

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov in Telegram . He stated that the invaders “clean up” after themselves for almost a day.

“In the building of the occupational military police, they burn documents all day long,” he said.

Fedorov notes that the invaders hastily pack the equipment of the passport office and take it to Russia: “in Melitopol, the computers and servers of the occupying passport office took an indefinite leave. After them, the collaborators-workers-management said goodbye to them forever,” he joked about the panic of the invaders and collaborators who fear a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

At the same time, he notes that some documents are burned to the background. Also today in the Melitopol hospital for intensive care, an urgent Evening take-off of the “leadership”, where they discuss who has already managed to escape.

Gauleiter of the Zaporozhye region is “waiting” for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As you know, the Gauleiter, the so-called “head” of the occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region, Yevhen Balitsky, panicked because of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and said that the Ukrainian army could begin to operate in a matter of hours.

He notes that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may take place in the next few days or in the next few hours. According to Balitsky, he received the relevant information as a result of reconnaissance by drones.

