Rain of fire: a video of the shelling of Bakhmut with incendiary shells by the invaders appeared

At the same time, NASA satellites recorded strong fires in the northwest of Bakhmut, exactly where our fighters are defending.

A video appeared on the network, in which one of the districts of Bakhmut was shelled with incendiary ammunition .

The video was published by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their Telegram . It is alleged that this is Bakhmut after Russian occupiers fired on incendiary ammunition from the Grad MLRS.

“The enemy used phosphorus and incendiary ammunition in Bakhmut, trying to wipe the city off the face of the earth. However, the soldiers of the SOF and other units of the Defense Forces continue to courageously defend the city. And in these conditions, we continue to destroy the enemy,” the press service of the SOF of Ukraine said.

It is very likely that these are our positions, and the voice-over belongs to one of the Ukrainian fighters, presumably from the SOF.

https://www.unian.net/player/XRoegpOCBakhmut under fire with incendiary shells

The situation in Bakhmut – latest news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the ammunition depots of PMC “Wagner” in Bakhmut. Not only defensive, but also active offensive operations of Ukrainian soldiers continue.

The invaders obviously do not have time to capture Bakhmut by May 9, as planned. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved success in a number of local counterattacks in the city itself and its environs.

Law enforcement officers took out a group of people from Bakhmut under shelling. Four were saved, one woman died .

