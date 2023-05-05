More than 80% of Russian POWs dissatisfied with their leadership orders

05.05.2023 04:35

More than 80% of Russian POWs stated that they did not like the content of the orders received from their leadership.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, announced this during the presentation of the first sociological survey of Russian prisoners of war, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the results obtained, 56.9% of the surveyed prisoners of war answered that they absolutely did not like the content of the orders given to them, another 24.8% said that they did not like the content of the orders,” Yusov noted.

According to him, 1.3% of respondents said they liked the content of the orders, and 2% said that they “like them very much”.

Another 15% of respondents expressed a neutral attitude towards the orders they received.

The first pilot sociological survey of Russian prisoners of war was conducted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War within the framework of the state project “I want to live” on the voluntary surrender of Russian occupiers.

Four hundred respondents voluntarily participated in the survey. The survey was conducted from April 10 to 20.

