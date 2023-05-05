“Mariupol Butcher” Mizintsev becomes deputy commander of the Wagner PM

Print version

Former russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Mikhail Mizintsev, has become the deputy commander of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC). This was announced by its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Yesterday, at the council of commanders of the Wagner PMC, a decision was made to offer General Colonel Mikhail Mizintsev the position of first deputy commander of the Wagner PMC under Dmitry Utkin (also known as Wagner)”, – he said.

Mizintsev previously held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of the russian federation for logistics and left it on April 27. British authorities referred to him as the “Mariupol Butcher” for his role in bombing the city.

